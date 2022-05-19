Insider Buying: Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Director Buys 1,472,126 Shares of Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 11,961,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Exicure (Get Rating)
Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.
