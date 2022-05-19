Insider Buying: Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Buys $1,025,200.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FLR opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

