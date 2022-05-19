Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Insider Buys $10,750.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) insider Krista Fogarty purchased 12,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Lipocine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
