Insider Buying: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Acquires $6,317,626.80 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
