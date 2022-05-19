Insider Buying: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Acquires $6,317,626.80 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.