Insider Buying: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Buys 48,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,347.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,769,210 shares in the company, valued at C$42,487,764.21.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

