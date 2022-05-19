Insider Buying: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Buys 48,500 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,347.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,769,210 shares in the company, valued at C$42,487,764.21.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.