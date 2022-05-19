Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Insider Purchases C$23,370.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) insider Institución De Banca Múltiple En Liquidación Judicial Accendo Banco S.A. acquired 61,500 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$23,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,911,834 shares in the company, valued at C$7,186,496.92.

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$36.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

