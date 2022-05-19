Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

