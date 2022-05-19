Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $40,005.90 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

