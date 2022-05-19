Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $40,005.90 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MCHP opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.
About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
