Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$42,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,449,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,355,580.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$659.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

