Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $55,755.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $412.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.45. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 374.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

