Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder Sells 490,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 23,747,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,781,504. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 135.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 882,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

