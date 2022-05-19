Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $114,073.56 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.18. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

