Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $3,679,502.40 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

