Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

