Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85.
About Integra Gold (CVE:ICG)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.