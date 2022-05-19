Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 5.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 93,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 131,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Integra Resources Company Profile (NYSEMKT:ITRG)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
