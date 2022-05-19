Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lessened by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

