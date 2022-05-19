Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Reduced by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.