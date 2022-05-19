Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 17th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

TILE stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Interface by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Interface by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

