International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

IFF stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. 16,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,314. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

