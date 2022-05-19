International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Up 0.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 88,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Zeolite (IZCFF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.