International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Up 0.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 88,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.