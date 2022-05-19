Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $88.90 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00026121 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $88.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,480.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,683,213 coins and its circulating supply is 233,372,403 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

