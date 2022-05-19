Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

