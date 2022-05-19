Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.14

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 5067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

