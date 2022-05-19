Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Up 1.9%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

