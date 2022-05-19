Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.08. 4,608,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,808,584. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $284.94 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average of $360.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

