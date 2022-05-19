Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.05. 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.