Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 264,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,845. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92.

