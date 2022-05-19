Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 6%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

