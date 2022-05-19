InvestFeed Trading 109.7% Higher Over Last Week (IFT)

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 109.7% against the US dollar. One InvestFeed coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestFeed has a market cap of $111,458.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

