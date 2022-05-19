Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.37

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 184293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Invitae by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 130.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

