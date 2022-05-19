ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,009,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 99,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 904,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,507. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

