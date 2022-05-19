Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $70,752.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

