ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.83. ironSource shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 114,215 shares traded.

IS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get ironSource alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.