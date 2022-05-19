iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,899. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

