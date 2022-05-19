iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,937,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.24. 44,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

