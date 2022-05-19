iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

