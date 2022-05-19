iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,023,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561,509 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.