iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 152,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

