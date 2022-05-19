iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

