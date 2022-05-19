iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lifted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 44,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

