iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 397,258 shares.The stock last traded at $129.20 and had previously closed at $128.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,651,000 after acquiring an additional 492,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

