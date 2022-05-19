iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.26

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 114098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

