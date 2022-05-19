ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

