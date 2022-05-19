J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.68.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.