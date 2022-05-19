J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.49).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 237.20 ($2.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.82. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($704,706.62).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

