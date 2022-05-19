James R. Simons Acquires 10,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $563.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

