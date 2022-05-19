Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

