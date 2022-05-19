JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.81.

JD traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,008. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

