JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

JD stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,819,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,008. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,411 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in JD.com by 45.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

